EPFO Enrollment: 16.05 Lakh Net Members Join EPFO in December 2024, Young and Female Payroll Additions Grow. The EPFO registered 9.69% growth (month-on-month) in net payroll addition in December 2024 at 16.05 lakh net members, the government said on Tuesday, February 25. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits at 8.25% for the financial year 2024-25, news agency PTI reported on Friday, February 28.

EPFO Fixes 8.25% Interest Rate on PF

EPFO fixes 8.25 pc interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2024-25: Sources#EPFO pic.twitter.com/qW6OwnaBGg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2025

