The British F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 has been shifted to the Air India hangar for technical assessment and repair, according to defence sources. A specialised team from the UK Royal Air Force, which arrived aboard an RAF Airbus A400M Atlas, will now begin work to restore the aircraft and prepare it for departure. The UK has coordinated with Indian authorities for the use of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport. The fighter jet is part of the Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group deployed to the Indo-Pacific. The F-35B was returning to its base after completing a joint maritime exercise with the Indian Navy when it made an emergency landing on June 14. F-35B Jet Stranded in Kerala: British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas Departs Thiruvananthapuram International Airport After Dropping Engineers for Repairs (Watch Video).

F35B Jet Moved to Air India Hanger

The F-35 fighter aircraft has been taken to the Air India hangar at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, where a technical team of UK Royal Air Force would try to repair it and take it back: Defence sources pic.twitter.com/AJTZr97p2a — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

