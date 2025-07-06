The British Royal Air Force’s Airbus A400M Atlas departed from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after dropping off a team of UK engineers to repair a stranded F-35B fighter jet. The advanced jet had made an emergency landing at the airport on June 14. The UK engineering team arrived on July 6 with specialised equipment to assess and carry out necessary repairs. The British High Commission confirmed that India’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility is being used for the jet’s restoration. Talks are ongoing between the UK and Indian authorities to finalise operational arrangements. The UK expressed gratitude for India’s support and collaboration during the process. F35B Jet Stranded in Kerala: UK Engineering Team Aboard British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas Arrive at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (Watch Video).

RAF Jet Departs After Dropping Engineers in Kerala

#WATCH | Kerala | British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas takes off from Thiruvananthapuram, leaving behind a team of technical experts at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess the F-35 fighter jet. The F-35 jet had made an emergency landing at the… pic.twitter.com/dvsFhT4LMd — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)