A new type of scam has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a man allegedly staged an accident by coming in front of a moving car. However, the man's fraud was caught on the dashcam installed inside the camera. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the Whitefield area in Bangalore. In the viral video, a man is seen purposely coming under the moving car and trying to show that he was hit by a car. As the video moves further, two men on a bike are seen arriving at the spot and trying to act as witnesses to the fake accident. The dashcam video also shows a woman in the background, revealing that the incident was staged as the driver points out that everything was captured on camera. The video was shared on Instagram by "safecars_india". "The police must take strict action against such individuals, and every car owner should have a dashcam," the caption of the post read. Bengaluru: Woman Fakes Accident by Stepping in Front of Car, Exhibits 'Unusual' Behaviour; Dashcam Video Footage Goes Viral.

Staged Accident Caught on Camera in Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prateek Singh (@safecars_india)

Video of Fake Accident Goes Viral

Oscar worthy scam, but Dashcam stole the show 😳 Staged accident in #Bengaluru caught on dashcam, shows a man deliberately falling in front of a moving car, trying to fake an accident. Moments later, a group of bikers approached the driver, appearing to back the scam. Thankfully… pic.twitter.com/PIbhrAfGWw — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 31, 2025

