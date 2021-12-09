Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the farmers' union, on Thursday accpeted the centres's proporsal and called off the protest. Farmers' will return home on the 380th day of their agitation. They will holding a grand celebration on December 11. The Centre on Thursday handed over a revised proposal to the farmers. Following the revocation of the law, the Centre had come up with a proposal which was accepted by the farmers.

Here Is The Tweet:

Just in: Samyukt Kisan Morcha has accepted the government's proposal and called off its agitation. #Farmers will return home on the 380th day of their #protest, after holding a grand #celebration on Saturday, December 11. | reports @prisjebaraj — The Hindu (@the_hindu) December 9, 2021

Tweet By ANI:

Protesting farmers receive a letter from Govt of India, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately "As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it reads pic.twitter.com/CpIEJGFY4p — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

