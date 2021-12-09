Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the farmers' union, on Thursday accpeted the centres's proporsal and called off the protest. Farmers' will return home on the 380th day of their agitation. They will holding a grand celebration on December 11. The Centre on Thursday handed over a revised proposal to the farmers. Following the revocation of the law, the Centre had come up with a proposal which was accepted by the farmers.

Here Is The Tweet:

Tweet By ANI:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)