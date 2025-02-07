In a horrifying hit-and-run incident on the Allapur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a speeding Scorpio struck a labourer riding a bicycle and dragged him for approximately six kilometres. The collision, which occurred in the Malwan police station area, caused severe injuries to the victim, who got stuck under the vehicle. Despite the gruesome accident, the driver failed to stop and continued driving for six kilometres. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting swift action from the Fatehpur police. The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, was apprehended, and the vehicle was seized. The labourer succumbed to his injuries during treatment, and a case has been registered as the investigation continues. Agra Hit-and-Run: Car Driver Drags Toll Worker on Bonnet for 1 km, Throws Him on Road Over Fastag Dispute in Khandauli, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Speeding Scorpio Hits Labourer, Drags Him for 6 km in Fatehpur

स्कॉर्पियो सवार रईसजादों ने एक साइकिल सवार मजदूर को टक्कर मार दी और उसे करीब 6 किलोमीटर तक घसीटते रहे वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल मामला फतेहपुर के मलवां थाना क्षेत्र के अल्लीपुर नेशनल हाईवे का है pic.twitter.com/eLdECu0cgH — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 7, 2025

Police Book Accused After Video Goes Viral

