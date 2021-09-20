The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Monday raid residence of Zakir Hussain Shaikh, Rizwan Ibrahim Monim in connection with the Delhi’s terror module case. During a raid at his residence in Mumbra, certain incriminating documents were seized.

Following the interrogation of Zakir Hussain Shaikh, Rizwan Ibrahim Monim was arrested on June 19. During a raid at his residence in Mumbra, certain incriminating documents were seized: Maharashtra ATS — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)