Former Union Minister and ex-MP CM Uma Bharti on Sunday vandalised a liquor shop in Bhopal and warned the administration to close such shops within a week. Uma Bharti posted a video on Twitter in which she was seen throwing a stone inside a liquor shop. In a series of tweets, she wrote, “There is a chain of liquor shops in the labour colony of Azad Nagar area of Barkhera Pathani of Bhopal." Uma Bharti said, “The entire earning of the labourers goes to buy liquors in these shops. The residents and women here raised objections, staged protests because these shops are against the government policy.” Bharti further added that "administration assured to stop the liquor sales, but it has been many years, it could not happen. Today I have warned the administration to close the shops within a week.”

