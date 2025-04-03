As part of a new government initiative, women in Delhi will soon receive lifetime smart cards for free travel on public buses. The registration process for the scheme is expected to begin soon. The move aims to enhance accessibility and ease of travel for women across the capital, ensuring their continued use of public transport without financial burden. Currently, women can avail of free travel on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses through pink tickets. The new smart card system is expected to replace this, streamlining the process and making travel more convenient. Arvind Kejriwal Claims Over 150 Crore 'Pink' Tickets Issued Under Delhi Government's Fare-Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women.

BJP Government to Issue Lifetime Smart Cards

