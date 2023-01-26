French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on Republic Day 2023. "I look forward to setting new ambitions together for the G20 and for our Indo-French strategic partnership as it turns 25 this year," the French President tweeted. India Republic Day 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Extend R-Day Greetings to Citizens (Check Tweets).

France President Emmanuel Macron Extends Greetings on 74th R-Day:

