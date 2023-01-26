On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, politicians across party lines took to social media to greet citizens of the country on Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to extend the greetings as he wishes a Happy Republic Day to all the countrymen. "We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true," he said. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared a video message and said, "What we need most today is to protect the basic principles of the Constitution." Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and many others leaders also greeted the citizens on India's 74th Republic Day. Republic Day 2023: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hoists National Flag in Jaipur (See Pics)

Happy Republic Day to All Fellow Indians!

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है। Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

Protect the Basic Principles of the Constitution

74वें गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आज हमें सबसे ज़्यादा ज़रूरत संविधान के बुनियादी सिद्धांतों — न्याय, समानता, आज़ादी, परस्पर भाईचारा, धर्मनिरपेक्षता और समाजवाद को बचाने की है। जय हिंद 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vu2MqZcynC — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 25, 2023

Long live India!

Our Republic Is the Nurturer of the Best Democratic Values and Ideals

सभी प्रदेश वासियों को 74वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं! हमारा गणतंत्र श्रेष्ठ लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों व आदर्शों का पोषक है। आइए, आज के महान अवसर पर हम सभी अपने अमर स्वाधीनता सेनानियों के प्रति कृतज्ञता ज्ञापित कर उनके सपनों का भारत बनाने हेतु संकल्पित हों। जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 26, 2023

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)