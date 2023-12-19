On Tuesday, December 9, the Bombay High Court granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the 2018 Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon Case. According to the news agency ANI, activist Gautam Navlakha was granted bail, and the order will stayed for three weeks in case the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wanted to appeal in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Gautam Navlakha was accused of giving hate speeches at the Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence on the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of Maharashtra. Freedom of Speech Beyond Reasonable Limits Could Have Disastrous Consequences, Says Bombay High Court.

Gautam Navlakha Granted Bail

Bombay High Court grants bail to Gautam Navlakha in the 2018 violence case related to Elgaar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon Pune. The order is stayed for 3 weeks so that if NIA wants to appeal in the Supreme Court. — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)