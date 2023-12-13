The Bombay High Court recently said that freedom of speech and expression cannot be allowed to go beyond the limits of reasonableness, or it could lead to disastrous consequences. The high court bench of Justice Milind Jadhav made the observation while dealing with a case involving an automobile company's termination of an employee for putting up provocative Facebook posts against the company. On Tuesday, December 12, the judge set aside a labour court order that had reversed the employee's termination. While doing so, the High Court stated that the freedom of speech cannot be exercised in an unreasonable manner. Bombay High Court Bench Refuses To Hear Plea After Petitioner Sends Personal Emails To Judge Gautam Patel.

HC on Freedom of Speech

