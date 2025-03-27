In a shocking incident from Nalasopara, Vasai, a 24-year-old woman attacked her stepfather, Ramesh Bharti, after allegedly enduring two years of sexual abuse. The accused, unable to bear the ordeal any longer, reportedly used a knife to sever his private parts and inflicted multiple injuries on his neck. Following the attack, Bharti was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. Meanwhile, the woman has been taken into police custody. Authorities have launched an investigation into the case, and further legal proceedings are underway. Karnataka: Baby Dies After Doctor Allegedly Cuts Genitals During C-Section, Family Protests Over 'Medical Negligence'.

Woman Attacks Stepfather, Severing Private Parts After Alleged Years of Abuse

