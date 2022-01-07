Netizens paid tributes to Ad man Gerson da Cunha, a multi-faceted personality who died today in Mumbai.

Da Cunha, who started his career as a journalist working for the Press Trust of India after graduating in science and then jumped into advertising, was associated with a slew of platforms engaged in civic activism, including AGNI.

See Tweets:

Saddened that Gerson da Cunha is no more. As an activist & Convenor of AGNI, he was a great resource in helping me secure central funds to upgrade Mumbai’s infrastructure. Gerson was also a doyen of Mumbai’s advertising & theatre scene & will be sorely missed by many. pic.twitter.com/ZLivT5cTGv — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 7, 2022

Sad news: Gerson Da Cunha who represented the best of Mumbai’s genteel, cosmopolitan past has passed away. Ad/theatre/film man, he was above all else a fine human being. Will never forget the help he gave during the 92-93 riots to assist Mumbaikars in distress. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/Md8Yq9kQgh — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 7, 2022

One of the true titans of Indian Advertising; a great theatre aficionado and above all the epitome of grace and refinement. Travel well Gerson Da Cunha and break a leg on the other side. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) January 7, 2022

One of India’s advertising greats Gerson da Cunha passed away, aged 94. A multi-dimensional person he was also a film/theatre actor and a Mumbai civic champion. Some may remember him as the Bombay DD news anchor or news reader, as they were called back then. RIP Gerson da Cunha🙏 pic.twitter.com/1LK86DAYZj — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) January 7, 2022

