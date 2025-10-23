Veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has opened up about his battle with prostate cancer, calling himself "incredibly lucky" to have survived after early detection and successful robotic surgery. In his weekly vlog, Straight Bat, Sardesai recalled the moment his biopsy report arrived, saying, "Sir, unfortunately, the biopsy is positive for prostate cancer." Sharing how disbelief turned into determination, he revealed, "Cancer? Me? How? Why? I had just celebrated turning 60 only weeks earlier." Sardesai said he underwent surgery in August and is now cancer-free, adding, "Last week, the scans revealed no spread of the disease, and the cancerous tumour had been effectively removed." Reflecting on his journey, he emphasised the importance of early detection, stating, "I was, in that sense, incredibly lucky." Rajdeep Sardesai Says 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in Cryptic X Post Amid Rumours of His Ouster From India Today.

Rajdeep Sardesai Calls Himself ‘Incredibly Lucky’ After Surviving Prostate Cancer

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Channel of Rajdeep Sardesai). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)