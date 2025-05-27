Journalist and news presenter Rajdeep Sardesai took to X (formerly Twitter) on May 27 to share a cryptic post. In his post, Rajdeep Sardesai said that the tiger is alive. "TIGER 🐅 zinda hai! Aur Nidar hai!" his post read. Notably, Rajdeep's post came amid rumours of him being ousted from India Today. One user asked, "Rajdeep Sardesai Kicked Out from India Today?" while a second user questioned his disappearance from India Today. Rajdeep Sardesai Ordered To Delete Video in Which He Accused BJP Leader Shazia Ilmi of Abusing India Today Video Journalist.

BREAKING NEWS: TIGER 🐅 zinda hai! Aur Nidar hai!😊👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 27, 2025

Rajdeep Sardesai Kicked Out from India Today? pic.twitter.com/unT18Z4Cgn — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) May 27, 2025

Rajdeep Sardesai disappeared from India Today...! What happened ?? — Dr.Guru Naguru (@gurunaguru) May 27, 2025

Rajdeep Sardesai Kicked Out from India Today...? — Mukut Chauhan🇮🇳 (@mukutchauhan81) May 27, 2025

