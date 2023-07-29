A video showing a physical altercation between two groups of lawyers inside a courtroom in Ghaziabad has been circulating widely on social media. The shocking footage captures the intense brawl that erupted as the lawyers engaged in a heated scuffle. The incident was recorded by an onlooker who happened to be present at the court premises, and the video has gone viral. The video depicts a scene of chaos, with lawyers exchanging blows and grappling with one another in an altercation. Aligarh Women Fighting Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Two Groups of Women Over Land Dispute, Clip Surfaces.

Ghaziabad Court Brawl Video

Lawyers indulge in brawl inside court premises in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/bIFjnddWK4 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)