A massive fight emerged between two groups of women over a land dispute. The video shows a group of women thrashing another group while spectators watch the ugly brawl. The incident took place in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The horrifying video shows the woman of the dominant side sitting on the women of another group and beating them mercilessly. They are seen pulling the hair of the women of another group and thrashing them on the road. 'Ghar Ke Kalesh on Road': Wife Beats Husband's Lover With Helmet on Busy Street After Catching Them Together, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Video of the Fight Here:

अलीगढ़ में जमीनी रंजिश के चलते महिलाओं के दो गुटों के बीच हुई रूह कपा देने वाली मारपीट का वीडियो मीडिया पर वायरल, वीडियो में दबंग पक्ष की महिलाओं के द्वारा दूसरे पक्ष की महिलाओं को सड़क पर बालों को नोच नोच कर बेरहमी के साथ मारपीट कर जमकर पिटाई की गई pic.twitter.com/Qa8lx9zSFi — hemant upadhyay (@hemantmantavy) July 23, 2023

