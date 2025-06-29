A disturbing incident from Ghaziabad’s RDC area has gone viral, where a woman was brutally thrashed with a wooden stick by a man outside Gaur City Mall on June 25. The video shows the man, identified as Harsh, hitting the woman multiple times—even after the stick broke. The victim, Naina Verma, said she was attacked after an argument with Harsh’s girlfriend, Priya. She sustained a bleeding head injury and claimed Harsh also threatened to kill her. Verma has appealed for medical help and legal action. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The shocking footage has sparked outrage on social media, demanding strict punishment for the accused. Ghaziabad: Boy Gets Trapped in Lift After Opening Door Midway at Society in Kaushambi, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Woman Brutally Beaten With Stick Outside Ghaziabad Mall

