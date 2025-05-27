Ghaziabad: Boy Gets Trapped in Lift After Opening Door Midway at Society in Kaushambi, CCTV Video Surfaces

A shocking incident was reported from the Media Majestic Society in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi area, where a minor boy got trapped in a lift after opening its door midway on May 26. CCTV video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows the child forcing the lift door open while it was still moving, causing the elevator to halt abruptly. As the lift failed to move, the child panicked and started crying for help. He was eventually rescued safely after a technician arrived. Society officials confirmed that the lift had no mechanical fault, and the mishap occurred due to the child's action. Ghaziabad: Residents Slam Maintenance After Lift Malfunctions Twice in 10 Hours at Trine Tower in UP, Rescue Video Surfaces.

Boy Trapped in Lift in Ghaziabad Society

A minor boy was stuck inside an elevator at a residential society in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi. He could be seen shouting and crying for help, and was rescued safely after a technician was called. pic.twitter.com/NgyBAbXwf3 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 27, 2025

CCTV Shows Boy Opening Moving Lift Door

