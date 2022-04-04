In a video that has gone viral on social media, Goa's Art & Culture Minister Govind Gaude was seen painting a speed breaker, after two accidents took place at a site in Amona village in North Goa on Sunday night. Gaude said that he was forced to paint the speed breaker as there was a delay on part of the authorities to paint cautionary markings on the speed breaker.

Check tweet:

#Goa Art & Culture Minister @GovindForGoa paints a speed breaker himself, after 2 accidents at site in Amona village in North Goa on Sunday night. Gaude says he was forced to paint it on account of delay on part of authorities to paint cautionary markings on the speed breaker. pic.twitter.com/boTi4NrBCc — IANS (@ians_india) April 4, 2022

