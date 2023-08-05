Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers of the state launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Kalaburagi today, August 5. The Gruha Jyothi scheme will provide free electricity facilities of up to 200 units per month to all eligible household consumers of the state. Ahead of its launch, Energy Minister K.J. George had said that the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme will provide free electricity to households of up to 200 units of electricity free of cost. "The scheme has wide-ranging benefits that will see reduced electricity costs, Improved Standard of Living, household development and future sustainability," the Energy Minister said. Free Electricity Scheme in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Government All Set To Launch Gruha Jyothi Scheme on August 5; 1.42 Crore Households To Benefit.

Gruha Jyothi Scheme Launched in Karnataka

#WATCH | Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah along with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers of the state launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Kalaburagi. This scheme will provide free electricity facility up to 200 units per month to all… pic.twitter.com/OOeemI1C2n — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

