The Gujarat High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a lawyer after he filed a PIL challenging the roster of the court. A Bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri dismissed the PIL filed by advocate Bipin Prataprai Bhatt and said that judges are working round the clock. "Such petitions demoralising," the Gujarat HC bench stated.

