Recently, the Gujarat High Court quashed proceedings under the Wild Life (Protection) Act against a television journalist accused of disturbing a lion near the Gir National Park and Sanctuary in 2009. The journalist identified as Manish Bhupendrabhai Panwala, who was then associated with NDTV, and two members of an NGO, had allegedly flashed lights from a Scorpio car on the animal while it was feeding on its prey. Gujarat High Court judge Justice JC Doshi opined that the act attributed to Panwala does not fall within the definition of "hunting" under Section 2(16)(b) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act. "The definition of "hunting" contemplates acts such as capturing, killing, poisoning, snaring, or trapping of a wild animal, or attempts thereof, or actions that cause physical harm or destruction. Merely disturbing a lion, does not meet the threshold to constitute an offence of 'hunting' under the Act," the court said. On November 5, 2009, Forest department officials were on a lion counting duty when they saw a vehicle and some people at the Madhupur Road. Panwala and two others were inside a Scorpio car and flashing the headlights at a lion. They were also taking photographs of the lion. Subsequently, the officials arrested the trio and also seized their cameras and vehicle. The accused were later released on bail. Lawyer Sips Beer During Virtual Hearing, Gujarat High Court Initiates Contempt Proceedings Against Him (See Pic).

