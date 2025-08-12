Today, August 12, the Gujarat High Court criticised a lawyer after noting that his repeated non-appearance had forced the court to adjourn a case thirty times. The court observed while hearing a pension-related case filed in 2024 on behalf of an 82-year-old man. The high court bench of Justice Nikhil S Kariel said that despite the case being filed in 2024, the matter had to be adjourned thirty times since the petitioner's lawyer did not appear even once. "Yes sir, what do I do for you? Shall I change the premises of the High Court? where it will be convenient to you? How many times the matter has been adjourned? 30 times. Filed in the year 2024; thirty times the matter has been adjourned," the court said. The Gujarat HC also questioned why such conduct should not be reported to the Bar Council. Justice Kariel also noted that on June 25, he had passed an order granting a final chance; however, even after that date, the matter was adjourned four more times without any appearance from the lawyer. He further said that a lawyer should not take up cases if he cannot uphold the trust placed in him by the client. Muslim Marriage Can Be Dissolved Through Mubaraat Even Without Written Agreement for Such Divorce, Says Gujarat High Court; Overturns Family Court’s Order.

Gujarat High Court Raps Lawyer for Non-Appearance Since 2024

The Gujarat High Court on Aug 12 strongly criticised a lawyer after noting that his repeated non-appearance had forced the Court to adjourn a case thirty times. The Court was hearing a pension related case filed in 2024 on behalf of an 82-year-old man. The Bench remarked that… pic.twitter.com/dziusDbHFZ — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)