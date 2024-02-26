The Allahabad High Court on Monday, February 26 rejected Muslim side's plea challenging Varanasi court's order to permit Hindu parties to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi complex. The court allowed Hindu side to continue performing puja in "vyas tehkhana". The court's order was passed amid the ongoing civil court case concerning conflicting claims regarding the religious nature of the Gyanvapi complex. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court To Deliver Verdict on Plea Against Prayers at Gyanvapi’s Vyas Tehkhana on February 26.

Gyanvapi Mosque Case:

Allahabad High Court dismisses plea challenging order permitting Hindu parties to offer puja in the 'vyas tehkhana' of Gyanvapi complex. pic.twitter.com/DbkADHQAIC — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Court Dismisses Muslim Side Plea:

#WATCH | Gyanvapi matter | Advocate Prabhash Pandey says, "The judge dismissed the pleas that the Muslim side had filed against the District Judge's order...It means that the puja will continue as it is. District Magistrate will continue as the Receiver of the 'tehkhana'...This… https://t.co/TjTZhSrhCi pic.twitter.com/Qa6OFI2731 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)