Recently, the Allahabad High Court refused to grant maintenance to a woman employed as a software engineer with a monthly salary of INR 73,000 and an investment in a flat worth INR 80 lakh. The high court bench of Justice Saurabh Lavanai ruled that the woman is financially capable of supporting herself. Hence, the Allahabad HC set aside a family court's direction to the woman's husband to grant INR 15,000 as monthly maintenance to her. However, the High Court upheld the family court's direction to grant monthly maintenance of INR 25,000 to the child born out of wedlock. The Allahabad High Court observed while hearing a revision plea filed by the husband challenging the order passed by the family court in a case instituted for maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Allahabad High Court Rules ‘No Criminal Offence in Merely Supporting Pakistan Without Referring to Any Incident or India’, Grants Bail to 18-Year-Old Youth.

Allahabad HC Upholds Monthly Maintenance to Child Born Out of Wedlock

Allahabad High Court denies maintenance to wife earning ₹73k and owning ₹80 lakh flathttps://t.co/YQX39q4YW8 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 1, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)