The online submission of applications for Hajj 2023 has started. The Haj Committee of India website announced that the online applications for the pilgrimage have begun from February 10, while March 10 is the last date for submission of applications. The interested can submit their applications on hajcommittee.gov.in/haf23. Saudi Arabia's Mecca is considered to be one of the holiest places for those following Islam. Hajj 2023: Free Application Form Under New Haj Policy, Pilgrimage Cost Reduced by Nearly Rs 50,000, Says Government.

Hajj 2023:

Haj Committee of India invites online applications for Haj 2023 from 10th February 2023. The last date for submission of applications along with documents is 10th March 2023. pic.twitter.com/Bjq5ZlVVw0 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)