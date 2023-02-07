The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Monday, February 6, announced a new Haj policy under which the application forms have been made available for free and the package cost per pilgrim has been reduced by Rs 50,000. While sharing the new Haj Policy, the Ministry said that "Wide choice of embarkation points & special arrangements are made for ladies, infants, divyangjan and elderly." Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia Removes Restrictions on Pilgrim Numbers, Age Limit and Covid-19 Restrictions.

Hajj Policy:

New landmark #HajPolicy will bring financial relief to pilgrims. Application forms are now free for the 1st time, Haj package costs have been reduced by approx. Rs. 50,000.@PMOIndia@smritiirani #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #SabKaSathSabKaVikas — Ministry of Minority Affairs (@MOMAIndia) February 6, 2023

Hajj Pilgrimage Cost Reduced:

Under the new #HajPolicy wide choice of embarkation points & special arrangements are made for ladies, infants, divyangjan & elderly.@PMOIndia@smritiirani #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #SabKaSathSabKaVikas — Ministry of Minority Affairs (@MOMAIndia) February 6, 2023

