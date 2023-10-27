Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday, October 27, issued a road advisory stating traffic diversions, blocked routes, and other details in view of a procession on the occasion of the anniversary of Hajrat Gausal Azam E-Dastgir on October 27. The traffic restrictions will be implemented from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The procession will start from Sakhali Street near Iqbal Kamali Hotel in Nagpada and conclude at Mastan Talao in Nagpada. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Restricts All Types of Hand Cart Traffic To Prevent Congestion in SoBo; Check Timings and Other Details.

Check Advisory by Mumbai Police

On the occasion of His Holiness Hajrat Gausal Azam E- Dastgir Anniversary a procession will be taken out from Sakhali Street, near Iqbal Kamali Hotel, Nagpada to Mastan Talao, Nagpada on 27/10/2023 Following traffic restrictions will be imposed from 15.00 to 22.00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/hlKnCik5Wk — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 27, 2023

