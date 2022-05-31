Former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the grand-old party a few weeks ago, will join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 2, ANI reported.

Check Tweet:

Hardik Patel to join BJP on 2nd June - he confirms to ANI. He had recently quit Congress. pic.twitter.com/xtgGjQ9hhm — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)