Haryana Police personnel were chased and attacked with shoes when the cops tried to stop a DJ from playing loud music in Faridabad. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The police have arrested three people - Ramanand, Tushar, and Vishal - in connection with the incident. The video shows the mob chasing the cops after being asked to lower the DJ volume. Several men can be seen hurling the shoes at the cops. Haryana Shocker: Class 10 Student Shot at For Opposing Harassment of Mother and Sister by Goons, Investigation Launched.

Haryana Police Personnel Chased, Attacked With Shoes

In #Haryana's #Faridabad, policemen were chased and hit with shoes after they asked some men to turn off the high volume DJ. Ramanand, Tushar and Vishal have been arrested by the local police. Via-@HateDetectors pic.twitter.com/Fv1WrMeSSY — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 4, 2024

