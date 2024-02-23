Gurugram, February 23: In a shocking incident in Palwal, Haryana, a Class 10 student named Lokesh was shot while trying to protect his mother and sister from harassment. The family encountered three men on motorcycles while returning home on Thursday. When the men began misbehaving with the women, Lokesh intervened.

NDTV reported that during the confrontation, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Lokesh in the right hand before fleeing the scene. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Co-Worker to Death With Scissor in Kurla, Later Dies by Suicide; Police Recover Bodies With 'Murder' Weapon.

Lokesh is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city. Upon hearing about the incident, the student’s uncle contacted the police, who have registered a case and are working to apprehend the accused. Agra Shocker: Fed Up With His Drinking Habit, Woman Electrocutes Husband to Death; Arrested.

The shooter has been identified as Kokan from Badhra. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

This comes after a 33-year-old car showroom owner who had rushed to help a friend caught in a fight was shot dead by two men near VVIP Mall in Raj Nagar Extension early on Tuesday. A complaint submitted by the businessman’s brother accused the friend of conniving the suspects.

ACP Nandgram Ravi Kumar Singh said the Hapur-based businessman, Mehboob, had received a call from his friend, Sumit, around 1 am on Tuesday asking him to come to his help as he was caught in a brawl with two men — Ankit Tyagi and Vijay alias Santi — and had been cornered by them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).