The Haryana DPRO on Monday said that the demolition drive in Nuh district has been stopped following the stay by the High Court. In the wake of the violence that erupted in the state, illegal structures were razed in the violence-hit Nuh from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes. Meanwhile, officials also said that as many as 156 people have been arrested and 56 FIRs registered so far in connection with the violence and rioting in Haryana's Nuh district. Nuh Violence: 156 People Arrested, 56 FIRs Registered So Far.

Demolition Drive in Nuh District Has Been Stopped

The demolition drive in Nuh district has been stopped following the stay by the High Court: Haryana DPRO — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)