The Allahabad High Court recently said that property purchased by a husband in the name of his wife who is a homemaker and has no independent source of income is a family property. The court further stated that it is common and natural for Hindu husbands to purchase properties in the name of their wives. The court observed while dealing with a son's claim for a declaration of co-ownership of the deceased father's property. The high court bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal said, "This Court under Section 114 of Indian Evidence Act may presume the existence of fact that the property purchased by Hindu husband in the name of his spouse, who is homemaker and does not have independent source of income, will be the property of family, because in common course of natural event Hindu husband purchases a property in the name of his wife, who is homemaker and does not have any source of income for the benefit of family." Allahabad High Court Criticises Parents for Not Accepting Daughter's Love Marriage and Filing FIR Against Son-in-Law, Says 'This Is Dark Face of Society'.

HC on Property Purchased By Hindu Husband

