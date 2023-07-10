As heavy rainfall continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various parts of the state. The weather agency said that moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu. The IMD also said that very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places. "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the rest of the districts," IMD said. NDRF Daring Rescue Operation in Himachal Pradesh Videos: NDRF Personnel Risk Their Lives, Rescue 11 People Stuck in Beas River After Incessant Rainfall in Chharudu and Nagwain Villages.

IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh | Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu at most places and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places. Light to… pic.twitter.com/JPjnm81J0K — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

