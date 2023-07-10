As heavy rainfall continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, videos of rescue operations in various parts of the hilly state are going viral on social media. A video showing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team risking their lives and saving people from different parts of the state is winning hearts online. One video showed the NDRF team rescuing six people in a late-night rescue operation. The six people were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district as the water level rose following incessant rainfall in the state. In another rescue operation in the Kullu district, the NDRF personnel rescued five people from an inundated house as the water level in the Beas River rose in Charudu village. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

Late-Night Rescue Operation by NDRF in Nagwain Village

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: In a late-night rescue operation, NDRF team rescued 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state. (Visuals: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/RQMlHKnBUV — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

NDRF Rescues Five People Charudu Village

#WATCH | NDRF rescues five people from an inundated house as Beas river is in spate in Charudu village, Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh (Video source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/xTGhrdjDfF — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)