Heavy rainfall continued to batter several areas of Himachal Pradesh as the IMD issued a flash flood risk warning for the next 24 hours. Amid heavy downpours in the state, several areas were also hit by flash floods. Sanjeev Sood, DSP Padhar, Mandi District Police said that a flash flood has hit the Bagipul area of Mandi district near Prashar Lake. Sood also said that over 200 people including tourists and locals are stranded near Baggi Bridge on Mandi Prashar Road due to the flash floods. "People are being evacuated to safer places in the region. Road connectivity was lost," he said. Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh Video: Vehicular Movement Halted on Flooded NH 3 in Mandi Following Heavy Rains, Footage Surfaces.

Flash Flood Hits Bagipul Area in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh | Sanjeev Sood, DSP Padhar, Mandi District Police to ANI- Flash flood has hit the Bagipul area of Mandi district near Prashar Lake, with over 200 people including tourists and locals stranded near Baggi Bridge on Mandi Prashar Road. People are being evacuated to… — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

