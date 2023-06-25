Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused waterlogging and flash floods in several areas of the state. Amid the heavy downpour in the state, traffic movement on National Highway 3 in Mandi, near Hanogi Mata Temple has been halted due to flash floods. Meanwhile, local authorities said that Mandi-Kullu National Highway 3 has been closed for traffic movement due to a flash flood near Hanogi. "The administration is on alert. All officials have been ordered to manage the situation. Orders have been issued to halt the movement of vehicles. The movement will be resumed shortly," said Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Mandi. Several Vehicles Washed Away Due to Flash Flood in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Traffic Movement on National Highway 3 in Mandi Halted

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Traffic movement on National Highway 3 in Mandi, near Hanogi Mata Temple, halted due to flash floods. pic.twitter.com/AUNQwfzZKZ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

