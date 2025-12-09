In an unfortunate incident in Himachal Pradesh, the roof of a house collapsed in Chamba. It is reported that the incident took place two to three days ago during a marriage function. A drone footage of the roof collapse incident in Chamba has also gone viral on social media. The video clip shows the exact moment the roof of a house collapsed when people were sitting on it. It is learned that around 20 people were injured in the incident. Luckily, there was no major casualty. House Collapse in Himachal Pradesh Video: Several Houses Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide, Horrific Clip Surfaces.

Several Injured After Roof of House Collapses in Chamba

Accident caught in 4K. Just 2-3 ays ago during a marriage function in Chamba, the roof of a house suddenly collapsed where people were sitting. Around 20 people were injured but thankfully no major casualty. Now the drone footage of this incident has emerged . pic.twitter.com/U6CIOa4Os0 — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Nikhil Saini), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)