Mukesh Ambani has replaced Gautam Adani as the richest person in India in the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. Ambani now sits on the 9th spot in the rich list, while Adani is in the 10th position. The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman regained his position after a year when he was first dethroned by the Adani Group chairman. Adani is losing billions of dollars daily as shares of his companies drop due to the impact of the Hindenburg research report on the group. Gautam Adani No Longer in List of World's Top 10 Richest Persons, His Net Worth Plummets by $36 Billion After Adani Group Companies' Shares Crashed Following Hindenburg Report.

Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Gautam Adani:

Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani as the richest Indian in the world according to the Forbes Real-time Billionaires list. pic.twitter.com/fczk8MXtSq — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

