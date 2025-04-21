Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the passing away of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that he was deeply pained by the passing of his Holiness Pope Francis. "In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," PM Modi added. The Indian Prime Minister also said that Pope Francis diligently served the poor and the downtrodden, igniting a spirit of hope for those who were suffering. Sharing pictures with Pope Francis, PM Modi said that he recalls his meetings with him. "His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace," the post read. Pope Francis passed away today, April 21, at the age of 88. The Vatican, in a statement, said that Pope Francis passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. How a New Pope Is Elected? Who Could Be the Next Pope? As Pope Francis Dies, Know All About Papal Succession.

'Pope Francis Will Always Be Remembered as a Beacon of Compassion'

Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the… pic.twitter.com/QKod5yTXrB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2025

