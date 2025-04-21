Mumbai, April 21: Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic church, passed away this morning, April 21. The news was confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, who said that Pope Francis breathed his last this morning. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," Cardinal Farrell said in the announcement. With the passing of Pope Francis, the process to elect a new pope, or head of the Roman Catholic Church, has begun.

How Is the New Pope Elected?

It is worth noting that a new pope is elected through a procedure known as the papal conclave, which takes place in Vatican City after a pope dies or resigns. When a pope dies, the governance of the Roman Catholic Church passes to the College of Cardinals. Who are the Cardinals? Cardinals are bishops and Vatican officials from around the world who are personally selected by the pope. They are recognisable by their distinctive red vestments. Only cardinals (also known as cardinal electors) who are under the age of 80 are eligible to vote during a papal conclave - a meeting held to elect the new pope. Pope Francis Dies: Pontiff Passes Away Aged 88 at His Residence in Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

Pope Francis Passes Away at 88

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

The new pope is usually selected from among the cardinals; however, this is not a formal requirement. For the papal conclave, cardinal electors proceed to the Sistine Chapel, where they take an oath of absolute secrecy before the doors are sealed. During the meeting to elect the new pope, the cardinals vote using a secret ballot and process one by one up to Michelangelo's fresco of the Last Judgment. They say a prayer before dropping the twice-folded ballot in a large chalice. A total of four rounds of ballots take place every day until a candidate receives two-thirds of the vote.

When a cardinal receives the necessary two-thirds vote, the dean of the College of Cardinals asks the cardinal if he accepts his election. If the elected cardinal accepts the decision, they must choose a papal name before being dressed in papal vestments and taken out to the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. A unique highlight of the papal conclave is the burning of the ballots of the final round, which produces a white smoke, thereby signalling to the world that a new pope has been elected. Pope Francis Dies at 88: Memorable Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers and Inspirational Sayings on Life, Love and More in Honour of the Vatican Pope.

Who Is Likey to Succeed Pope Francis?

Accoding to the conclave regulations, of the 252 cardinals, only 138 electors are eligible to participate in the papal conclave. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' website, the electoral process to elect a new pope generally lasts between 15 and 20 days. Several prominent Cardinals are on the list of potential candidates to succeed Pope Francis. Scroll below to know the names of the cardinals who are likely to succeed Pope Francis.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin (Italy)– the Vatican's Secretary of State

Cardinal Peter Erdö (Hungary)- former president of the Council of Bishops' Conferences of Europe

Cardinal Peter Turkson (Ghana) – former head of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace

Cardinal Luis Tagle (Philippines) – Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples and former Archbishop of Manila

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi - President of the Episcopal Conference of Italy since May 2022

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke - Cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010

Other potential names who are likely to become the next head of the Roman Catholic Church include Cardinals Gerhard Muller, Angelo Scola, Angelo Bagnasco, Raymond Burke, Robert Sarah and Malcolm Ranjith.

