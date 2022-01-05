Hong Kong on Wednesday banned flights from eight countries, including India and the United States after Omicron Outbreak. The other countries are -Pakistan, Philippines, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. The city reported 114 Omicron cases as of Tuesday evening

Hong Kong bans flights from eight countries after Omicron outbreak: AFP — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

JUST IN: Hong Kong bans flights from UK, US, Canada, Australia, Pakistan, Philippines, France and India for period of two weeks amid coronavirus concern — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 5, 2022

