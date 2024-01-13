A horrific accident was caught on CCTV camera in Belthangady, located in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. The video of the accident shows the driver of a car losing control and colliding with a Maruti Omni van. The victim, identified as Anjali, sustained severe injuries in the accident and is currently fighting for her life. Following the incident, the driver responsible for the accident surrendered himself at the Belthangady police station. The local authorities are investigating the matter further. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Noida: SUV Rams Into Girl Students At Maharishi University Campus, Speeds Away; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Horrific Accident in Karnataka (Warning: Viewer Discretion)

