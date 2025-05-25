In a clash of former champions, Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2025 Final match on Sunday, May 25. The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Final will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there would be no PSL 2025 live telecast nor PSL 2025 live streaming viewing options in India, with Sony and FanCode opting against broadcasting the competition in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sports Central YouTube has also been blocked by the Government of India, which used to provide free online streaming of PSL 2025 matches in India. So, fans will have no live streaming or live telecast viewing options for the QG vs LQ PSL 2025 Final match. PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars Rout Defending Champions Islamabad United by 95 Runs To Reach Final.

QG vs LQ PSL 2025 Final Live

Final Battle Alert! 🚨 AI backs Quetta Gladiators, ALI stands with Lahore Qalandars! Which side are YOU on? Comment “AI” or “ALI” and tell us why! 👇 Watch all the drama unfold live in HD and without ads only on tapmad!#HBLPSLX | #CatchEveryMatch | #FreeSeBehtarAdFree| #tapmad pic.twitter.com/jdVjXBGAvM — tapmad (@tapmadtv) May 24, 2025

