Australia are on the brink of clinching the ongoing AUS vs ENG Ashes 3rd Test 2025-26, and in the process claim a 3-0 series lead over England, with Three Lions needing 228 runs more to win with four wickets in hand on the fifth and final day the Adelaide encounter. The Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team third Test match of Ashes 2025-26 started on December 17, and is being played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test Day 5 has a scheduled start time of 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 21. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Australia vs England 3rd Test live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Pat Cummins Overtakes Mitchell Johnson To Become Sixth-Highest Wicket-Taker for Australia in Tests, Achieves Feat During Ashes 3rd Test 2025-26.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test Day 5 Live Streaming

Australia need four more wickets to retain the urn, with Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins sharing the honours with the ball. Day four #Ashes wrap: https://t.co/lwRv8SZdLR pic.twitter.com/PfllT0uCYk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2025

