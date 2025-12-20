Australia are in the driver's seat in the ongoing AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test after Day 3. Australia lead by a massive 356 runs with still four wickets in hand and a well-set Travis Head and Alex Carey out on the crease. It seems another Ashes victory for Australia is just a matter of time. The Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team third Test match of Ashes 2025-26 started on December 17, and is being played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test has a scheduled start time of 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 19. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Australia vs England 3rd Test live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Ashes 3rd Test 2025–26: Alex Carey Joins Elite List of Wicketkeeper-Batters With Fifty-Plus Scores in Both Innings of AUS vs ENG Match.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 3rd Test Day 4 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The end of play scorecard on Day 3 in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/3wdAY5nYdB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 19, 2025

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