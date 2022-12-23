The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that a husband is not entitled to claim Stridhan if he is convicted for murdering his wife. The court upheld the trial court's order which has directed the husband, who was convicted for murdering his wife to release her Stridhan (dowry articles) to her father. While announcing its verdict, the high court said that the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, cannot be overlooked by invoking the provisions of Hindu Law relating to succession. Kerala High Court Advises Young Woman To Be Brave Like Malala Yousafzai, Says ‘No Need To Always Act As per Parents’ Wishes’.

Husband Not Entitled To Claim Stridhan

